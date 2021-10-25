Tesco

Tesco's online shopping running smoothly after suspected hack

Hacking

Tesco's online shopping running smoothly after suspected hack

The firm says there is 'no reason' to believe any customer data was compromised

clock 25 October 2021 • 3 min read
Tesco launches its first checkout-free GetGo store in London

Business Software

Tesco launches its first checkout-free GetGo store in London

It will give shoppers the option to pick up groceries and leave without using a physical in-store till

clock 20 October 2021 • 2 min read

Hardware

CAA authorises first beyond visual line of sight test flights for drones in UK

West Sussex-based start-up Sees.ai will conduct trials at three locations in the UK

clock 20 April 2021 • 2 min read

Ecommerce

Tesco trials drone delivery service

The UK's largest supermarket chain will run the pilot project for nearly six months

clock 27 October 2020 • 2 min read

Ecommerce

Amazon to escape two per cent digital services tax, HMRC admits

The American firm will not have to pay the digital tax on goods it sells directly to customers

clock 14 October 2020 • 3 min read

Strategy

AutoStore accuses Ocado of breaching patents, begins legal action

The Ocado Smart Platform is based on AutoStore's robotics technology, the Norwegian firm claims

clock 02 October 2020 • 2 min read

Finance and Reporting

It's time for an 'Amazon tax' on online sales, says Tesco CEO

There's a 'lethal lethal cocktail of pressures in the retail industry' says Dave Lewis

clock 08 October 2018 • 2 min read

Security

Tesco Bank facing £30m fine from FCA over 2016 cyber attack

Tesco 'actively negotiating' with Financial Conduct Authority in a bid to slash the size of the proposed fine

clock 25 September 2018 • 2 min read

Leadership

Tesco poaches Guus Dekkers from Airbus to be its new chief technology officer

Outoing CTO Edmond Mesrobian to return to Seattle

clock 15 March 2018 • 1 min read

Internet of Things

Tesco, Sainsbury's and Morrisons all considering electronic shelf-edge pricing - but not for implementing 'surge pricing'

Retail industry consultant criticises press reports of supermarkets introducing 'surge pricing' as 'fake news'

clock 26 June 2017 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read