Terrorism watchdog warns about AI risks to national security

Threats and Risks

AI developers should move away from a 'tech utopian' mindset

clock 05 June 2023 • 3 min read
MI6 chief seeks help from tech firms to counter hostile state threats

Threats and Risks

Unlike James Bond's Q, the spy agency cannot develop all the technologies it needs in-house

clock 01 December 2021 • 3 min read
Met Commissioner: Tech giants are making it harder to identify and stop terrorists

Security

Law enforcement tends to distrust anything that makes their job harder, but end-to-end encryption enjoys huge public support

clock 13 September 2021 • 2 min read

Security

EU votes to fine internet giants four per cent of turnover if they fail to remove extremist content

New laws aimed squarely at Facebook, Twitter and Google

clock 18 April 2019 • 4 min read

Security

Weakening encryption would damage the UK's wider interests says former MI5 chief

Weakening encryption would open the country up to more threats, says Jonathan Evans

clock 11 August 2017 • 2 min read

Security

UAE orchestrated cyber attack on Qatari news and social media sites, claims US intelligence

UAE denies claims of cyber attack, which was used in justification for regional diplomatic ostracism of Qatar

clock 17 July 2017 • 2 min read
