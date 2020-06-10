Teradata
Teradata sues SAP over HANA
Alleges 'trade secret misappropriation, copyright infringement and antitrust violations' against SAP
Teradata continues transformation as it adds a new dimension to analytics
Teradata Universe is the company's largest European event
We have a big data problem, but it's not what you think
Does big data do as much harm as good?
How should the UK handle big data?
The UK's approach to big data differs from the USA's, where 'big data' is now just 'data'
Democratising analytics: A case of IT vs the business
'Keep your enemies close,' says Toys 'R Us strategic analytics director Pat Murphy
Volvo analytics chief: 'Teradata is giving value for money, but there's a journey ahead'
"It's about us utilising the data well," says director of business analytics
We'll do more for SMEs now we're invested in cloud, promise Teradata bosses Koehler and Wimmer
Company happy to work with any company that 'understands the value of data'
Health care data analytics for all, but at what cost? Teradata CTO Stephen Brobst shares his vision
Give up all your data, keep it all back, or find a compromise? The future's not yet written
Chief data officers 'need to play an offensive role' and industry needs more of them, says Teradata governance chief
'It's hard to think of anyone in a company who doesn't use data' says Charles Griffith
Volkswagen scandal: Our emission readers are based on input and real-time adjustment, says Volvo
No cheating software in Sweden, says Volvo's business analytics chief
How to hack Hadoop (and how to prevent others doing it to you)
All you need is Zenmap and Terminal on a default distro
Teradata pushes 'Analytics of Everything' message as it launches real-time 'Listener' and integrated Hadoop and Aster UDA
Only one per cent of IoT data being capitalised on, says co-president Wimmer
How Yodel plans to spend £20m on IT transformation
Yodel CIO Adam Gerrard plans complete overhaul of delivery company's IT infrastructure
Turkcell cuts call problem resolution times in half with Teradata Data Warehouse Appliance
Will also help Turkey grow to 4.5G data in the near future
'Finding data scientists with financial services experience is very unlikely' - Credit Suisse CIO
Nigel Faulkner believes it is even harder for the likes of Credit Suisse to hire data scientists
Siemens AG selects Teradata to help it on its way to the 'Internet of Trains'
Siemens AG picked Teradata over HP Vertica, IBM and Oracle because it was 'the first to understand the need for an ecosystem'
Microsoft may love Linux now, but can Hadoop vendors ever kiss and make up?
IT vendors commonly co-operate to standardise platforms these days, but Cloudera and MapR say a firm 'no' to Hortonworks' ODP collaboration
Vodafone Ireland uses network data to improve customer experience with help of Teradata
Vodafone worked with Teradata and Anderson Harvy, and is also using tools from MicroStrategy, Tableau and IBM
Volvo gives green light for 'shopping delivery to your car' service
After a successful pilot of Roam Delivery, car giant is in talks with a Swedish start-up that can keep fresh groceries cool for 24 hours
Has the data scientist always been around?
Is data science really a new role or just a trendy Silicon Valley badge for something that was already there? Sooraj Shah investigates
How Tesco took an agile approach to rebuilding its data warehouse
Tesco's head of BI, Andy Ruckley, explains how the company needed to shift from a waterfall approach to agile methodologies in order to overhaul the firm's failing data warehouse
How eBay takes a tiered approach to big data - pulling in thousands of users
Teradata's Duncan Ross lifts the lid on eBay's big data secrets at Computing's Big Data & Analytics Summit 2015
Qantas Airways opts for Teradata solution to reduce marketing process from five days to four hours
Teradata solution helps Qantas deal with its 10 million frequent-flyer members