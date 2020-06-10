Tender
Amazon could protest JEDI decision next week
Microsoft won the $10 billion Pentagon contract after President Trump said he wanted to "screw" Amazon out of the bid
HMRC plans to create predictive analytics system to identify insolvency risks
The HMRC is seeking a technology partner with a proven track record in modelling insolvency risk
Leicester City Council looking to replace 10-year-old CRM system
Council had suggested it was moving to Microsoft Dynamics CRM in 2011 but this isn't mentioned in tender notice
Huge £117m IT hardware tender issued for education institutions
Crescent Purchasing Consortium issues tender on behalf of further education institutions, sixth forms, academies and schools
London Borough of Hackney looking for HR and payroll system in £2.5m tender
Borough is also looking for an e-recruitment system in a contract worth £298,000
Department for Transport seeks support for public transport data standards
Department of Transport looking for contractor with "excellent working knowledge" of travel information standards
Cabinet Office issues tender for second Digital Services Framework
Updated system will enable public-sector organisations to buy expertise. Cabinet Office also reveals it is looking to appoint a chief data officer
Cardiff University looking to replace platform on which Oracle E-Business Suite runs
University looking for new system to 'reduce administrative burden on researchers and professional services staff'
University of Sunderland looking for new attendance monitoring solution
New system replaces paper-based solution and needs to be UKVI compliant
Scottish government aims to establish Digital and Technology Services framework
Estimated value for entire duration of the framework could be between £30m and £75m
Government issues £300m IT services tender for education sector
Providers are expected to be able to supply a range of delivery models, IT solutions and services
Transport for London selects Computacenter and CSC as part of £80m IT framework
Four UK suppliers chosen to provide hardware, software and services across organisation
University of Edinburgh issues tender for next-gen personal response system
University looking to move to a more flexible solution than that currently provided by eInstruction
Cabinet Office looks for data centre partners to handle 'top secret' information
Government wants to partner with a data centre provider in a deal that could be worth £700m
Ofcom to overhaul IT services
£25m worth of IT services contracts revealed in pre-tender notice
Wakefield Council issues tender for back-office management system
Four-year contract worth up to £1.4m
Crown Commercial Service wants specialist supply base for public bodies
Supply base will provide more services and expertise than generalist suppliers, claims CCS
South-East police forces on the hunt for information assurance services in £20m tender
Penetration testing, CLAS advice, RMADS and PIA all included in two-year contract
Liverpool City Council seeks financial management system
Council wants system to help it to cope with significant reductions in budget and resources
Scottish ministers issue £30m tender for print services on behalf of public sector bodies
Councils, NHS bodies and Transport Scotland included as contracting authorities
Wirral Borough Council searching for web-based asset management solution
Council wants to replace existing software and standalone data sources in £180,000 tender
Councils' shared services venture LGSS on the lookout for ERP solution
LGSS on the hunt for product based on existing Oracle and Agresso software or an alternative new solution
National Audit Office set to replace Oracle ERP system in £1m tender
NAO to replace Oracle e-Business Suite system to get 'additional functionality'
Post Office looking for front office IT applications services provider in £530m tender
Services comprise customer-facing transactions across multiple channels including the website and mobile