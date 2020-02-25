Tencent
China makes facial recognition mandatory for new SIM card purchases
The move will help crack down on scams, according to the government
The reaction to an NBA coach's Hong Kong tweet proves why Huawei, ZTE and Alibaba Cloud can't be trusted
Tencent and TikTok appear to follow the Chinese government's line on censorship at home and abroad. Imagine what could be expected of Huawei, ZTE and Alibaba Cloud in the future
How does reality compare to the dreams of AI's early pioneers?
Much of today's AI is narrowly focused on specific tasks - a far cry from the general AI envisioned by the early pioneers
Artificial intelligence: the potential and the reality
A look at AI and machine learning in the UK today