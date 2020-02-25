telecoms
John Sawers: Home-grown technology must be protected from foreign influence
With globalism failing, the ex-head of MI6 warned business leaders against giving up control to overseas investors
Consumers to receive end-of-contract and best deals notifications under new Ofcom rules
Ofcom wants to encourage customers to take advantage of choice in broadband, phone and TV
Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei breaks silence to dismiss spy accusations
Ren Zhengfei denies claims that Huawei supports Chinese government covert intelligence gathering
Vodafone acquires Liberty Global's European assets for €18.4bn
Vodafone aims to offer cable TV, fixed line, broadband and mobile in one package across Europe
T-Mobile US agrees $26bn merger deal with rival Sprint
T-Mobile and Sprint claim deal will lead to more investment and no lost jobs
Ofcom unveils new measures to make usage of mobile phone repeaters legal
Soon, you'll no longer need a license to use certain mobile phone repeaters
Europe trails the world in 5G deployment, says report
US and China will lead the next-generation of mobile technology
The country's main mobile network operators - EE, O2, Vodafone and Three - have launched bids for 5G spectrum
BT to share malware data with rival ISPs to curb cyber crime
BT developed collaborative malware intelligence system following intervention from NCSC
Court rejects Three UK's bid to cap 5G spectrum auction at 30 per cent
Government reveals next steps for UK's 5G plan
Government opens up on the next steps in its 5G strategy for the UK
Wasting time on conference calls costs the UK more than £26 billion every year
Dial-in codes are insecure, but people are wary of moving to new, unfamiliar systems
Intel unveils 5G-ready radio modems and mobile roadmap
Intel has unveiled its vision for 5G - with 5G modems coming in mid-2019
EE tests 5G network with 2.8Gbps download speeds
EE has demonstrated a fully working 5G network offering ultra-high-speed downloads
Cisco close to buying BroadSoft in $2bn deal, according to Reuters
EU votes to strengthen privacy rules for online services, including WhatsApp
The European Parliament wants to bring the rules for online services in line with those for traditional telecoms
TeleWare gains flexibility by moving telecoms to the cloud
Microsoft partners worked together to scrap the physical data centre
Government to hire telecoms directors to oversee 5G tests and broadband delivery
Six-figure salaries on offer for three new directors, including a new director for telecoms delivery UK