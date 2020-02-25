techUK
techUK warns Brexit plan means "sprint, not marathon"
techUK gives cautious welcome to PM's speech today, but warns of sector stress in accelerated programme.
Snoopers' charter slammed by Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee
Draft Investigatory Powers Bill riddled with problems - new draft expected 'by the end of February'. Rinse/repeat
Government not doing enough with data it holds - TechUK
Government is just putting data out there and waiting to see what people do with it because it doesn't have a clue, says TechUK director
EU exit would damage business, warn UK technology firms
TechUK survey finds British technology firms overwhelmingly in favour of remaining within the European Union
Uber and AirBnB demonstrate 'disruptive' effect of SMBs in technology sector
Fujitsu's Michael Keegan urges SMEs to demonstrate how they can help provide better services as government becomes more open to using them
Large IT vendors collaborating with SMEs is 'vital' for innovation, says Fujitsu chief
'No one company has all the answers or has the monopoly on good ideas,' says Michael Keegan, chairman of the UK & Ireland region for Fujitsu
TechUK calls for more help for SMEs using G-Cloud
Government 'on right track' to meet targets, but more needs to be done, says TechUK report
The Safe Harbour standoff: views down the barrel of a gun
The legal vacuum left by Safe Harbour and uncertainty about the EU GDPR is a worry for some and a blessing for others
Government opens Cyber Demonstration Centre to showcase 'world leading' UK cyber security firms
'The UK is a world leader in this sector,' said Minister for Trade Lord Maude
Police and industry 'lack consistency' and must work together to improve response to cyber crime, says TechUK
Police, cyber-security industries and consumers all have a role, suggests Partners Against Crime report
2.5 million cyber crimes committed in UK in a year, says Office for National Statistics
...but figures don't paint whole picture, argue security experts