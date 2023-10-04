techskills

Skills charity Generation UK launches first social impact report

Careers and Skills

Report shows how the charity’s skills bootcamps are improving the job prospects and life chances of young tech jobseekers, and unlocking opportunity for tech employers and the wider digital economy

clock 04 October 2023 • 26 min read
Contribution of refugees overlooked in global race for tech talent

Careers and Skills

Research shows that the digital skills of refugees are underestimated and undervalued - to the detriment of the tech sector and wider economy

clock 20 June 2023 • 4 min read
'Why do we tell the brightest and the best to go home?' asks tech entrepreneur Ewan Kirk

Leadership

Enterepeneur and philanthropist Ewan Kirk talks to Computing about the work of his charitable foundation, of VC fund and accelerator Deeptech Labs and shares his thoughts on how to address the UK deficit in STEM skills.

clock 16 June 2023 • 5 min read
Lack of digital skills costing UK economy £12.8bn

Careers and Skills

Free digital skills training will be delivered by more than 2,000 Virgin Media O2 volunteers working with local authorities and the public sector across the UK as research finds 5.4 million British workers unable to carry out simple tasks online

clock 21 October 2022 • 3 min read
Ada Lovelace Day - celebrating women role models

Careers and Skills

Computing celebrates Ada Lovelace Day, the second Tuesday in October when the achievements of women working in STEM are recognised and celebrated.

clock 11 October 2022 • 4 min read
Digital skills shortage hampering UK business growth

Careers and Skills

More research is released this week which adds to the growing pile of evidence that the digital skills crunch is limiting business growth.

clock 05 October 2022 • 4 min read
