TechMarketView
Amazon Web Services' growth slows - but profitability increases
AWS still grew at a rate of 55 per cent in 2016
Should BT be forced to separate from Openreach?
BT, Vodafone, Virgin Media and Sky all have their say on whether BT should be separated from its network infrastructure arm
Did a tower model rethink prompt the MoJ to extend its Sopra Steria contract?
MoJ may just be realising that the tower model isn't for the department - after completing most of its transition already
MoD cans DBS contract with Serco - bringing payroll and HR in-house
Serco brushes off MoD contract loss
HP revenues down for the fourth consecutive quarter ahead of November 'divorce'
Steady as she sinks! HP revenues slide again, with only servers and networking exhibiting modest growth
Sophos floats on London Stock Exchange with £1bn-plus valuation
Apax Partners and co-founders Jan Hruska and Peter Lammer double their money as British anti-virus software company makes successful stock exchange debut
Sophos to float in UK's biggest-ever tech share offering
Anti-virus software vendor co-founded by Jan Hruska and Peter Lammer finally decides to go public
Services giant CSC to be broken up?
CSC's rumoured dismemberment follows costs inflicted after NHS IT project disaster