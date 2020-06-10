Tech Talk
Crash Podcast: 2012 - A year in IT
Join the Computing team for a review of the top IT news stories from 2012
Micron in negotiations to acquire Elpida
US memory chip maker to buy distressed Japanese rival
Crash Podcast: Outsourcing and Anti-Malware
In this week's Crash we discuss large private outsourcing deals, and ask the question: Are our security vendors lying to us about their detection dates?
Crash Podcast - UK 4G delays and NHS PSN reluctance
This week on Crash we discuss the enduring troubles in bringing 4G mobile services to UK customers, and NHS organisations' reluctance to use the PSN
Tech Talk 39 - The end of the PC and possibly Facebook
In this Computing podcast we discuss IBM CTO Mark Dean's assertion that the PC era is over, and Anonymous' apparent plan to 'destroy' Facebook
Tech Talk 40 - BT, Government IT and EMC
In this week's Tech Talk, we discuss BT being forced to block a pirate web site, the new parliamentary report criticising the government's IT spend, and the cost to EMC of cyber crime
Tech Talk 38 - Legislation, Smartphones and Facebook
Join Tech Talk for lively debate and discussion around the week's top IT news stories
Tech Talk 37 - McAfee discusses the launch of the ICSPA
Computing talks to McAfee, a founding member of the International Cyber Security Protection Alliance
Tech Talk 34 - ICO Fines and Fedora 15 Review
Join Tech Talk as we discuss the ICO's recent fine of Surrey County Council, and a review of the new Fedora 15 operating system
Tech Talk 33 - IT News and Debate
In this week's Tech talk we discuss Francis Maude's first speech as security minister, using the cloud to go data centre free, the UK's take-up of e-business solutions, and USB 3.0
Tech Talk 32 - IT News and Debate
Join Tech Talk for informative debate over the week's top news stories affecting the UK IT industry
Tech Talk 31 - IT News and Debate
Join Tech Talk for lively discussion and debate of the week's top IT news stories
Tech Talk news 30
Join Tech Talk for our discussion of the week's top IT news stories
Tech Talk 29 - IT News and Debate
Join Tech Talk for a roundup of the week's top IT news stories
Tech Talk news 27: IT News
Join Tech Talk for a rundown of the week's top news stories affecting the UK IT industry
Tech Talk news 27: Analysis - Crown Representatives
This week's debate - Are Francis Maude's (pictured) Crown Representatives an evolution for public IT procurement?
Tech Talk news 26: Analysis - Could better coding prevent attacks like Lizamoon?
It news and debate from Computing
Tech Talk news 25: Analysis - The government's ICT strategy
This week's debate: Can the government actually implement its new ICT strategy?
Tech Talk news 24: Analysis - The budget, what does it mean for IT
What were the highlights and low points of Chancellor Osborne's budget
Tech Talk news 23: Analysis - Agile government
Tech Talk podcast, for IT news and debate. This week, why has the government taken so long to consider the agile methodology?
Tech Talk news 22
Join Tech Talk for a rundown of the week's top IT news stories
Tech Talk news 21: Analysis - Women in IT
Join Tech Talk for a rundown of the week's top IT news stores. This week's debate: women in IT.
Tech Talk news 20: Analysis - Entrepreneurs in the UK
Join Tech Talk for a rundown of the week's top IT news stories. This week's debate: Does the UK have the right atmosphere to promote entrepreneurism?
Tech Talk news 19: Analysis - Apple and Macworld
Join Tech Talk for a rundown of the week's top IT news stories. This week's debate: why is Apple ignoring Macworld?