Tech City
Sky Betting invests £11m in Sheffield and Leeds UK tech hubs
With 900 new tech jobs being created, is the north's tech scene finally mobilising?
Top IT stories this week: IT salaries compared, Snooper's charter returns, and NSA using AI to read your emails
The top seven tech stories from the past seven days - read all about it
To close or not to close our borders - the immigration question
Anthony Sherick, MD at specialist IT jobsite Technojobs, argues about the dangers to business of limiting immigration, with demand for skilled technology workers at an all-time high
UPDATED: 'Not true... wholly inaccurate and not based on fact' - Tech City UK and government slam reports of 'rift'
Reports in the UK tech media are completely false and factually incorrect spokesperson tells Computing
'The technology sector is thriving across the UK': Just Eat CTO welcomes Tech Nation report findings
'The digital economy has become an integral part of our country,' says Prime Minister David Cameron
Talent shortage and immigration laws holding back London tech scene
Tech City entrepreneurs want easier access to Silicon Valley talent
The 'IT skills gap' - a genuine problem or just scaremongering?
Is UK plc scaremongering the government into relaxing visa restrictions?
Top 10 IT skills stories of 2013
Computing has a look at the hardest hitting IT skills stories of the year
Tech City gets visa and 300Mbps 4G boosts
Prime minister David Cameron unveils new visa to enable tech experts to work in the UK and £15.5m in funding
Top 10 most read: BlackBerry Z30 review, Tesco privacy concerns over face detection, Nexus 5 vs iPhone 5C
Plus EE's business bundles and 300Mbps 4G services switch-on in Tech City
EE provides Tech City with 80Mbps 4G services
Partnership aims to attract more interest and investment in the UK
Meet the downsizers who quit the likes of Google and Facebook for a new life at a start-up
What makes someone swap a successful job at a thriving technology giant for a role at a start-up? Sooraj Shah talks to three such downsizers to find out
Tech City firms facing shortages in funding and skilled staff
In the venture capital world, London is considered dysfunctional, says Mike Lynch
E-Skills UK creates more than 300 IT apprenticeships in seven months
Skills body is on track to create 550 roles by the end of 2013
Government focus on Silicon Roundabout 'web fads' criticised by Dyson inventor
Sir James Dyson says more should be done to encourage students to study science and engineering
Tech City dreamin'
Are the government's dreams of building a rival to California's Silicon Valley in the East End of London built on sand?
Joanna Shields quits as Facebook Euro chief to join London's Tech City
New TCIO executive begins in January 2013
Tech City startup dreams are 'a complete myth' says ex-Microsoft exec
QuantumWave CEO says startups should surrender to acquisition