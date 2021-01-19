tax

The Coronavirus pandemic makes it more essential than ever that big tech pays its taxes

With essential services and safety nets struggling thanks in part to years of austerity and the more recent pandemic, it's time for big tech to step up and pay its dues, argues Stuart Sumner

clock 19 January 2021 • 4 min read
IR35 reforms postponed for a year over coronavirus

IR35 reforms postponed for a year over coronavirus

clock 18 March 2020 •
IR35 set to hit Vodafone, GSK, Barclays, Deutsche Bank and National Grid as big companies respond by cutting contractors

IR35 set to hit Vodafone, GSK, Barclays, Deutsche Bank and National Grid as big companies respond by cutting contractors

Contractors set to walk out of contracts as a result of the IR35 rule change, while some firms will stop hiring contractors altogether

clock 19 February 2020 •
Big tech firms to face higher tax bills under new OECD proposals

Big tech firms to face higher tax bills under new OECD proposals

OCED plan could see Google, Facebook, eBay and Apple paying more tax

clock 10 October 2019 •
Twenty million Russians have their tax records exposed online

Twenty million Russians have their tax records exposed online

Names, addresses, passport numbers, Tax IDs - the whole lot - exposed on unsecured, unencrypted Elasticsearch cluster

clock 01 October 2019 •
Google pays €1bn to French authorities to settle tax-dodging claims

Google pays €1bn to French authorities to settle tax-dodging claims

Google to pay France €465m in back taxes and a fine of €500m - a long way short of the €1.6bn France's finance ministry had demanded

clock 13 September 2019 •
Government to forge ahead with IR35 reforms affecting 170,000 contractors

Government to forge ahead with IR35 reforms affecting 170,000 contractors

IR35 to be expanded to the private sector - legislation included in draft Finance Bill

clock 11 July 2019 •
France to forge ahead with three per cent tax on internet and technology giants

France to forge ahead with three per cent tax on internet and technology giants

France targets 30 internet and technology companies with tax intended to raise €750m annually from 2022

clock 07 March 2019 •
Google threat to close Google News in the EU over 'link tax' plan

Google threat to close Google News in the EU over 'link tax' plan

Google will do to Google News in the EU what it did to Google News in Spain in 2014, company warns

clock 20 November 2018 •
IT contractor wins IR35 legal battle against HMRC

IT contractor wins IR35 legal battle against HMRC

Court win for contractor casts further doubt on HMRC's interpretation of IR35, campaigners claim

clock 17 May 2018 •