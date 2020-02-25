Tata Consulting Services
What do CIOs see as the best procurement model for IT?
CIOs and industry experts debate whether a centralised function or a specialist IT function is the best fit for procuring IT
Artificial Intelligence: the answer to Big Data skills shortages?
Satya Ramaswamy, vice president and global head of TCS Digital Enterprise, discusses the shortage of data scientists, and argues that AI should step in to analyse unstructured data streams
Infosys and TCS Q1 earnings show stark contrast
Companies have eight per cent difference in year on year Q1 growth
New child maintenance agency risks repeating IT mistakes of CSA
NAO report slams spiralling IT costs and warns expected savings may never materialise
Outsourcing - CIO, United Biscuits
Clifford Burroughs, CIO, United Biscuits, talks to Computing about outsourcing
Costs spiral at CSA as computer glitches rise
Over 100,000 cases taken off computer system to be dealt with manually
India's TCS targets SMEs for $1bn revenue
The IT services company aims to drastically increase its small business clients in 12 months
UK growth boosts Tata's stellar third quarter
Financial services drives outsourcing firm's high growth
Government readies new child support computer system
The systemwill have direct access to income information held by HMRC
Deutsche Bank implements TCS solution as core banking system
System will be used for Deutsche Bank's global transaction banking business
Veolia deploys carbon reduction software
Firm implements green technology amid speculation that IT will be outsourced to TCS
Co-op brings IT roles back under direct control
Supermarket brings outsourced IT jobs in-house
TCS reports strong first-quarter results
Growth in North America and Asia cited as reason
The £600m TCS DWP contract may be for the axe
Along with four other major IT commitments made by the last government
Osborne to review all IT contracts signed this year
Tata DWP contract and the deal between CfH and BT are among those to be scrutinised
Indian IT companies will storm the UK market this year
Other key trends for the market will include output based pricing and the industrialisation of service
Rolls-Royce signs engineering partnership with TCS
Tata Consultancy Services will provide British aircraft manufacturer with a range of engineering services
TCS bags 20,000 undergraduates for 2011
IT services provider also takes on more than 10,000 staff and sees volume growth up 17 per cent
TCS wins UK pensions contract
Contract worth an estimated £600m and will last 10 years
Child support body under pressure again
An increase in cases is putting strain on an already fragile operation, say MPs
Cardiff Council strikes deal with TCS
15-year contract with Indian IT supplier claimed to be a local authority first
Offshoring promotes new growth
In the second part of our special report, Angelica Mari visits Mumbai to look at how Citi outsourced its existing Indian IT operation
BP signs another software outsourcing deal
Accenture wins latest contract, to support SAP development
BP awards software outsourcing deals to Infosys and TCS
Oil and gas provider consolidating vendors in application development and maintenance