Security can no longer be 'The department of "No"', says Thomas Fischer
Understanding is key to building better infrastructure
Oracle attackers 'possibly got unlimited control over credit cards' on US retail systems, warns ERPScan
Almost every credit and debit card in the US potentially compromised, warns ERPScan CTO Alexander Polyakov
Who's to blame for a data breach?
CIOs at Johnson Matthey, Reckitt Benckiser and other major organisations debate who should take responsibility for data breaches
Show me the money! What career choice will land you with the best salary package in IT?
Computing finds out which areas of IT have seen salaries soaring to help you decide whether you want to make the jump into a new role
Target to pay up to $67m in data breach settlement with Visa
Any bank that agrees to settlement deal will have to drop their involvement in any other legal action against the US retailer
Tesco CIO Mike McNamara headhunted by US retailer Target
Tesco CIO Mike McNamara transfers to US retailer Target to become its new CIO after 2013 hack