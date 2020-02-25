Talos
Finger of blame pointed at Russia over malware infecting 500,000 routers and storage devices
Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear and TP-Link routers and storage devices affected
Olympic Destroyer malware was aimed at disrupting games, claims Cisco Talos
Attackers wanted to embarrass the Winter Olympics' organisers, suggest security researchers
Avast's CCleaner compromised to deliver malware to unsuspecting users in August and September, warns Cisco Talos
Anti-virus firm Avast compromised in suspected supply-chain attack
Three million servers at risk of hijacking with ransomware due to out-of-date apps
More than three million easy targets for ransomware blackmailers
Cisco blocks Russian internet company implicated in ransomware
Cisco's Talos Intelligence slaps Eurobyte on the wrist - and promises further punishment if it doesn't buck up
Angler ransomware gang stopped in their tracks by Cisco
