BT to increase prices by 9 per cent for millions of UK customers

Telecoms

Affected users will pay an extra £42 annually on average for their phone and broadband bills

clock 21 January 2022 • 3 min read

Threats and Risks

Millions of UK households vulnerable to hacking through older broadband routers

Without firmware and security updates, there's no guarantee that security issues will be fixed, says consumer group Which?

clock 06 May 2021 • 2 min read

Communications

CityFibre adds 36 towns and cities to its £4bn fibre-to-the-home roll-out

Glasgow, Nottingham and Wolverhampton, as well as smaller towns, such as Solihull, Crawley and Barnsley, to benefit from CityFibre gigabit broadband network

clock 09 March 2020 • 2 min read

Communications

CityFibre acquires TalkTalk's FibreNation fibre network

CityFibre has also cut a deal with Vodafone enabling it to cut wholesale deals with other ISPs sooner than originally agreed

clock 21 January 2020 • 2 min read

Communications

Virgin Media named worst ISP for outages by Which?

One-in-six Virgin Media users left without internet access for hours or days at a time, claims Which?

clock 02 April 2019 • 2 min read

Communications

ISPs now required to provide minimum broadband speed guarantee - or customers can leave penalty free

Ofcom code of practice requires ISPs to be upfront about their broadband services

clock 01 March 2019 • 2 min read

Security

TalkTalk hackers jailed over 2015 data breach that affected 1.6 million customers

Matthew Hanley and Connor Allsopp sentenced to 12 months and eight months respectively

clock 20 November 2018 • 2 min read

Hacking

Most CISOs just don't understand the hacker mentality says security chief

N Brown's Mike Koss says CISOs need to spend more time on the front line

clock 07 November 2018 • 4 min read

Internet

TalkTalk broadband voted worst ISP for customer service in Ofcom survey

TalkTalk customers least likely to recommend it to anyone they want to keep as a friend

clock 03 May 2018 • 2 min read

Communications

Surprise, surprise! TalkTalk remains UK's most complained about ISP

Buy cheap, buy twice...

clock 19 April 2018 • 1 min read
