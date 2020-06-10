takeover
Xerox finally launches formal offer for HP Inc valuing PC maker at $36.5bn
After months of trying to cajole the HP board into agreeing a deal, Xerox's CEO formally tables acquisition offer
John Sawers: Home-grown technology must be protected from foreign influence
With globalism failing, the ex-head of MI6 warned business leaders against giving up control to overseas investors
UK's Just Eat announces £5bn merger plan with Netherlands-based Takeaway.com
Just Eat shareholders would own 52 per cent of the merged company, under plans revealed today
UK pension fund in £500m buyout of KCOM
Universities pension fund goes to Hull to buy communications minnow