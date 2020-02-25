Tableau
Salesforce buys BI and analytics firm Tableau for $15.7 billion
Tableau will continue to operate under its own brand with the same leadership team
Implementing BI and data sharing across Greater Manchester Health and Social Care Partnership
'It's a story of a story of collaboration and support rather than one of diktat' says head of BI Graham Beales
AWS veteran Adam Selipsky takes over as CEO at Tableau
Co-founder Christian Chabot steps down to make way for Adam Selipsky
How Reckitt Benckiser takes a BYOD-like approach to visualisation tools
CIO Darrell Stein claims 'there isn't just one visualisation tool that works' for everything
Why NoSQL hasn't become the mainstream technology that Couchbase CEO Bob Wiederhold predicted - yet
Wiederhold says 2016 will be the year of 're-platforming' but are NoSQL vendors struggling to convince end users to take the plunge?
Christie NHS Foundation Trust uses Tableau analytics to improve care for cancer patients
Better data dashboards help improve patient care at the Trust
How Tableau and Alteryx data analytics provide the National Trust with 'really powerful' insight into members
'This single point of view data warehouse is going to provide us with a rounded picture of our supporters,' Dean Jones, head of data science at the National Trust tells Computing
'It's difficult to find data scientists when you're not in London,' says National Trust head of data science
Swindon-based National Trust finding way around challenge by internally training data scientists, Dean Jones tells Computing
The revolution in self-service analytics starts now
Computing research finds that in most companies top-down BI still prevails, but things are about to change in a big way
Self-service analytics is growing - where now for the CDO and data scientist?
As cloud BI firm Birst announces another funding round where does the rise of self-service analytics leave the trendy new data roles?