TA558

Phishing campaign preying on hotels and travel firms

Threats and Risks

Phishing campaign preying on hotels and travel firms

Spanish and Portuguese speakers in Latin America are currently the main targets of a campaign to steal credit card details and other data

clock 23 August 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Meta lets algorithm pick 60 employees to fire

22 August 2022 • 3 min read
02

Government blocks Chinese purchase of UK electronics firm over security concerns

19 August 2022 • 3 min read
03

Microsoft warns of Russian 'Seaborgium' phishing, reconnaissance activities

17 August 2022 • 2 min read
04

UK scammers mailing counterfeit Microsoft Office USB drives

18 August 2022 • 3 min read
05

South Staffordshire Water victim of cyber attack, customers not at risk

16 August 2022 • 2 min read