T-Mobile
US approves $26bn T-Mobile-Sprint merger
Settlement put together by DoJ would see a weak fourth player owned by Dish Network - but it will take years for it to build its own infrastructure, if it ever does
Huawei vs US: why trade secrets need to be carefully managed
Trade secrets don't enjoy the same legal protection as patents, warns Withers & Rogers patent attorney John-Paul Rooney. So how should they be protected?
Huawei under official US investigation into intellectual property theft - WSJ
Huawei accused of stealing trade secrets from US partners
Basic website flaw reveals real-time locations of most US mobile users
API authentication flaw in third-party tracking site demo allows anyone with rudimentary skills to track phone locations
T-Mobile US agrees $26bn merger deal with rival Sprint
T-Mobile and Sprint claim deal will lead to more investment and no lost jobs
Big four UK mobile phone companies are selling sensitive data with no customer opt-out, warns privacy campaigner
IP Bill means that mobile companies increasingly monetise personal data to cover costs, predicts Geoff Revill
Our top IT stories: Windows 10 forced upgrades, secrets of O365, and Linux Foundation to the rescue
Computing's most popular stories this week
Privacy organisations want a full investigation into the Experian T-Mobile hack
Why did the T-Mobile server have fewer security protections than the full Experian credit reporting database, asks Public Interest Research Group
Experian T-Mobile hack shows encryption no 'panacea' for security, warns Tor co-founder
David Goldschlag's comments come as T-Mobile customer data spotted on the Dark Web
The 10 biggest corporate cyber security blunders
Revenge attacks, grudges and a phenomenal amount of lost data feature in this UK-focused list
Vodafone, EE and O2 mobile phones believed compromised in GCHQ SIM card hack
Security services stole SIM card encryption keys from maker Gemalto to help hack mobile phone network
AT&T to acquire Leap Wireless for $1.2bn
US telecoms giant will acquire Leap's licenses, network assets, retail stores and five million subscribers
EE sticks with Aris to tie processes together with customer experiences
Software AG's platform selected for ease of use and cost effectiveness
Three to offer LTE services at the same price as 3G
Three UK busts Everything Everywhere high-priced and limited LTE service
Nokia cutting 1,000 jobs while EE to close 78 UK stores
EE store managers face chop as 4G provider consolidates its retail estate
Wi-Fi arrives at 20 more London Underground stations
Camden Town is now among 92 Wi-Fi enabled stations
Ofcom announces £1.3bn 4G auction schedule
Further 4G services could be available by May 2013
Post-4G problems continue to plague Orange customers
No resolution from Orange as failing network coverage continues to frustrate customers
EE 3G network goes down just days after 4G launch
'We don't know what the exact issue is,' admits Orange technical support
Everything Everywhere 4G service goes live in 11 UK cities
Fast mobile internet arrives, but at a hefty price
EE 4G services to be launched on 30 October
Ten launch cities announced, with six to follow by the end of the year
EE confirms that peace talks will enable 4G launch date announcement
4G date to be revealed imminently
4G auction could be brought forward
Peace talks ongoing between Ofcom, Culture Secretary and mobile operators
Benioff: 4G will enable an enterprise to be run on an iPad
'When you have an iPad with LTE, you can run your whole enterprise on these services' - Benioff