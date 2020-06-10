Symbian
Top 10 trendsetting smartphones: From the IBM Simon to the iPhone
V3 celebrates 10 smartphones that changed the world
Nokia cuts Symbian and MeeGo support early to make way for more Lumia smartphones
Developer support for Nokia's legacy platforms will now end on 1 January 2014 rather than 2016
Stephen Elop could rule the roost as Microsoft CEO thanks to picture-perfect career history
Roles at Adobe, Juniper and recent Nokia experiences mean return to Redmond is no surprise
Android 100 times more likely to contract malware than iOS, says Homeland Security
Google tightens Play Store developer regulations in response to criticisms
New crisis at Nokia as feature-phone sales fall by 21 per cent
Emerging market feature-phone buyers desert Nokia as they trade up to Android smartphones
Microsoft posts big gains in smartphones - but Apple and Android remain dominant
UK and Italy register some of the biggest increases in market share for Windows 8 phones
iOS 'has had its revolutionary moment' in increasingly competitive mobile market, says Red Bend
Little development room left for Apple as rival platforms appear, says VP Kinder
Samsung increases market lead over Apple while Nokia slips further behind
Symbian devices still outselling Windows Phone
Samsung starts its defence in patent dispute with Apple
Defence opens following revelation of 'non-aggression pact' between Apple and Microsoft
Nokia 808 Pureview video review
V3 shows off the best and worst of Nokia's new Symbian smartphone
Nokia 808 Pureview review
V3 takes a look at Nokia's camera with a phone
Nokia 808 Pureview: Interactive guide
Check out V3's picture guide to Nokia's latest Symbian phone
Nokia 808 PureView to ship within days
41MP camera phone available for pre-order on Amazon
Freelance developers see big boost from Android
Platform outpaces iOS in jobs growth
Nokia finally bins the Symbian brand
Latest software renamed Nokia Belle
#NokiaWorld video: UK MD talks Microsoft, Intel and the MeeGo platform
Conor Pierce gives his thoughts on Nokia's plans for the smartphone market
Symbian developers offered Windows Phone migration tools
Windows Phone guide and API mapping tool help Symbian developers make the switch
Nokia announces Microsoft Apps suite for Symbian Belle handsets
Native Word, Excel and PowerPoint apps coming in 2012
Power outage delays Symbian Anna update for UK customers
Nokia apologises after servers are knocked offline
Nokia tipped to launch Symbian Belle update or new smartphone
Manufacturer could refresh platform twice in a week
Nokia looks to boost N8 smartphone with Symbian Anna release
Improvements include faster browser and new business functionality
Nokia killing off Symbian in the US
Platform to be pulled when Windows Phone devices launch
Nokia reveals entry-level Nokia 500 Symbian smartphone
Latest handset offers impressive specifications for just £130
Nokia stumbles to €487m loss as smartphone sales slump
Feature phone business also takes a big hit as Finnish firm's downward spiral continues