Symantec sells enterprise security business to Broadcom in $10.7bn cash deal
Symantec knocks out enterprise security assets to Broadcom a month after rejected an outright takeover
Symantec suspends deal talks with Broadcom over price disagreements
Symantec suspends takeover talks after Broadcom cuts bid price by $1
Anti-virus software makers build-in signatures to detect Chinese government malware
Avast, Check Point, McAfee, Symantec and Malwarebytes rush to build defences against Chinese government smartphone spyware
Broadcom in advanced talks to buy Symantec
Broadcom deal would value Symantec at more than $15bn - but Broadcom shares drop on the news shareholders aren't happy
Chinese hackers repurposed captured NSA hacking tools to carry out cyber attacks in 2016
Symantec says group linked with China's Ministry of State Security acquired NSA tools months before they were leaked by Shadow Brokers
Symantec to cut more than 1,000 jobs following fall in enterprise security sales
Symantec's enterprise sales fell by 14 per cent in the first quarter due to longer sales cycles, according to CEO Greg Clark
McAfee ends government source code reviews citing security concerns
McAfee ends government source-code reviews amid reports that the privilege is being mis-used
Necurs back with a vengeance - now gathering victims' data to improve success rates
The new strain takes screengrabs and reports errors back to malware authors
UK National Cyber Security Centre pins WannaCry blame on North Korea's Lazarus Group
NCSC lines up behind Symantec to point finger at North Korea's Lazarus group
Chinese security companies claim China WASN'T the source of the WannaCry ransomware outbreak
Qihoo 360 criticises Flashpoint's linguistic analysis as neither 'correct or professional'
Linguistic analysis of WannaCry ransomware points to native Chinese speakers
Maybe it wasn't North Korea, after all?
Symantec attacked over claims that WannaCry ransomware is the work of North Korea
WannaCry links to North Korea "premature, inconclusive and distracting", claims Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology
Website owners urged to adopt new HTTPS certificate checking options
Certificate authorities and browser makers vote to make new certification checks mandatory
Symantec claims evidence that Wikileaks' Vault 7 tools were used in cyber-espionage campaign in 16 countries
'Longhorn' group used hacking tools detailed by Wikileaks' Vault 7 releases to attack targets in Middle East, Europe and Africa
Nintendo Switch emulator bait used to spread malware and ransomware, warns Norton
All bait and no Switch, warn security researchers
Scammers using Nintendo Switch emulator downloads as bait to spread malware
If you want to play Nintendo's 'The Legend of Zelda', you'll just have to shell out for it, advise Norton
Symantec accused of issuing iffy digital certificates - again
Symantec slaps "audited partner" while it investigates
Malware writers shift their focus to Microsoft PowerShell
Wave of malware written for PowerShell as Microsoft prepares to make it the replacement for the command line in Windows 10
Symantec to buy identity and fraud prevention firm LifeLock for $2.3bn
Purchase aimed at boosting consumer offerings
Surge in ransomware attacks using Windows Script File attachments
Ransomware spammers shift to Microsoft WSF files to distribute malware
Hacking group targets UK financial sector
Attacks since January using bespoke Trojan linked to the Carbanak gang
Shark ransomware-as-a-service takes a 20 per cent commission
Ransomware gets the 'as-a-service' treatment
Symantec: Patches for catastrophic security flaws in security products may take weeks
Customers will have to wait until mid-July for fundamental architectural flaws to be fixed
Android Nougat will prevent malware from resetting device passwords
Google to the rescue?