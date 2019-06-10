Swisscom

Security

BGP route leak sends European mobile traffic via China

Yet another BGP hijack by China Telecom routes internet traffic of several European mobile operators via China

clock 10 June 2019 • 3 min read

Communications

Swisscom extends unified comms presence with BroadSoft partnership

The Smart Business Connect Solution is now a full UC product

clock 18 October 2017 • 1 min read
