SustainableIT.org

Tech execs launch non-profit to promote sustainable IT

Green

Tech execs launch non-profit to promote sustainable IT

SustainableIT.org seeks to create frameworks, standards and best practices to help organisations clean up their operations

clock 14 March 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Samsung data breach affects UK customers

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Ransomware gang files SEC complaint over undisclosed breach

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Alibaba cancels cloud split

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Royal Mail budgets £10 million to improve system resilience

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Microsoft launches AI chips to support OpenAI and Copilot

16 November 2023 • 2 min read