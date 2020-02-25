Sushovan Hussain
Autonomy founder Mike Lynch submits himself for arrest over US extradition warrant
Lynch’s lawyers said the British tech entrepreneur will continue to fight the fraud allegations against him
American embassy submits extradition request for ex-Autonomy boss Mike Lynch to face trial in the US
Mr Lynch faces 17 charges, including conspiracy, securities fraud, and wire fraud
Former HP boss Meg Whitman accused of 'trashing' Mike Lynch's reputation to protect herself
'Things have to be proven' in the court, the judge told Whitman
Meg Whitman: Mike Lynch's conduct during HP's Autonomy takeover was 'completely unnacceptable'
Whitman claims that Lynch only informed her of impending quarterly revenue shortfalls at Autonomy at 'the eleventh hour'
Autonomy's former CFO Sushovan Hussain sentenced to five years in jail
Hussain given fives years in jail, fined $4m and subject to $6.1m 'forfeiture payment'
HP CEO Léo Apotheker didn't even read Autonomy's accounts before acquisition
Apotheker claims he didn't have time to read Autonomy's accounts prior to $11bn acquisition
HP lobbied British government ministers over its disastrous Autonomy acquisition
David Cameron and George Osborne targeted in HP lobbying campaign over Autonomy
HPE accuses Mike Lynch of using reciprocal transactions with customers to drive revenue growth
While revenues increased, Autonomy suggested that lower than expected profit margins were due to investment in new products, HPE claims in court
Ex-Autonomy CFO Sushovan Hussain ordered to wear GPS ankle tag and hand over passport
Hussain's bail conditions ban him from leaving the US, while he awaits sentencing
Autonomy CFO Sushovan Hussain to be arraigned in US court today
Hussain expected to plead 'not guilty' to charges of fraud
Autonomy's former finance chief, Sushovan Hussain, to face fraud charges in the US
HPE seeks its pound of flesh over disastrous Autonomy acquisition
HP knew of Autonomy's accounting practices before takeover, according to newly released documents
Questions over Autonomy's accounts dismissed by HP as 'negative tactics' by Oracle
Mike Lynch hits back at HP after documents accuse him of accounting fraud
'HP's patchwork tale of alleged misconduct rests on a faulty foundation of false facts, unsupported inferences, and a misunderstanding of the law and accounting standards'
HP releases details of its legal claim against Mike Lynch and Sushovan Hussain over Autonomy
Hewlett-Packard publishes its particulars of claim against Autonomy's former CEO and CFO
HP to Mike Lynch: See you at the Old Bailey - we'd like $5.1bn, please
HP sues Lynch and Hussain for $5.1bn in London, claiming they 'engaged in fraudulent activities'