Suse
From maverick to mainstream: why open source software is now indispensable for modern business
Older, more established ways of doing things simply don't measure up any longer
What's behind the ascendency of enterprise open source?
With open source filling mission-critical niches everywhere, we look at the drivers
Every enterprise should use Kubernetes - here's why
Kubernetes is ground-breaking technology that will drive enterprise innovation now and in years to come
Micro Focus revenues decline less than expected as CEO Stephen Murdoch claims the company has been repaired
Micro Focus posts lower than expected fall in revenues - largely due to SUSE, which it's selling
Micro Focus to sell SUSE Linux to private equity firm for $2.5bn
Micro Focus takes first concrete steps to tidy up following 2017's 'spin merge' with HPE Software
Case study: Hillarys' Julian Bond on the company's shift from HP-UX to SUSE Linux as part of SAP Business Suite upgrade
Hillarys' SAP upgrade complicated by platform shift and database migration
Hillarys draws the curtain on Oracle and HP as it plans shift to SAP HANA and SUSE Linux
Out with Oracle and HP-UX as Hillarys opts to run its business on SAP HANA and Huawei appliances
Suse promotes ARM servers with Suse Linux Enterprise 12 for data centre workloads
Suse expands hardware partner programme for development of servers based on 64-bit ARM processors
OpenPower Foundation members show off innovations at first OpenPower Summit
Inaugural OpenPower Summit kicks off in San Jose