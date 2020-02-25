surveillance
Anti-virus software makers build-in signatures to detect Chinese government malware
Privacy International wins Supreme Court battle with Investigatory Powers Tribunal over judicial review
Police use of Amazon's facial recognition software alarms civil liberties group
School in China deploys AI and facial recognition to identify students not concentrating
US Homeland Security uncover electronic surveillance devices in use in Washington DC
Snoopers' Charter surveillance regime ruled unlawful by High Court
South Wales Police to scan EVERY fan's face at Champions League final next month
Edward Snowden leaks a 'public service', claims former US attorney general Eric Holder
The FBI's spat with Apple is of major significance to privacy
UK government plans to weaken encryption 'threatens way of life, privacy and economic stability', warns Apple
Home Office defends Investigatory Powers Bill against claims that warrants would expand intrusive surveillance
EU privacy watchdog calls for safeguards on exporting surveillance technologies to third countries
Juniper Networks' backdoor: it's not China, it's the US, suggest researchers
'If people knew what bulk collection in Investigatory Powers Bill really meant, there'd be uproar' privacy expert tells MPs
MAC addresses: the privacy Achilles' Heel of the Internet of Things
'Judicial oversight? What judicial oversight?' - responses to the Investigatory Powers Bill
The snoopers' charter - welcome back, old friend!
Apple CEO Tim Cook clashes with NSA on security, encryption and surveillance
GCHQ 'Karma Police' system to track everyone's internet browsing revealed
New UN privacy chief calls for Geneva Convention on internet privacy
United Nations demands states respect its privacy after AT&T NSA spying revealed
Former head of US Homeland Security warns building backdoors into encryption would be 'a mistake'
'We're the victims!' - Hacking Team comes out fighting
Hacking Team hackers investigated by Italian police over claims they exposed corporate secrets
