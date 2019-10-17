Surfshark

Security

How to Get a Reliable UK IP Address to Bypass Region Blocks

Tuning into the BBC iPlayer or Netflix when you're overseas can be a challenge. The solution? A UK IP address

clock 17 October 2019 • 8 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read