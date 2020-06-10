Surface Book
Leaks indicate Microsoft Surface Book 2 will sport Kaby Lake microprocessor and deal with unsightly 'hinge gap'
Microsoft's first Surface Book criticised for cheap look and nasty 'hinge gap'
Surface Book review
Microsoft's Surface Book is a clever piece of kit but does that make it worthy of the "ultimate laptop" crown?
Microsoft's Surface Book arrives in the UK - yours for just £1,300
With change. Or why not treat yourself to the top-of-the-range model, yours for a modest £2,249?
The top 10 news stories of 2015
All the hottest topics you've been reading most this year
Google is combining Android and Chrome OS for 2017 say insiders
Company was waiting to see which approach won, suggest reports
Top-of-the-range Microsoft Surface Book, sir? That'll be $3,199
Microsoft demands arm, leg, shirt off back AND your first-born for its new Surface Book
As PC sales slip, Microsoft, Lenovo, HP and Dell band together for 'PC Does What?' campaign
Unholy alliance tries to revitalise the market
Can Microsoft's Surface Book single-handedly revitalise the dwindling PC market? Because it may have to
Ongoing failure to innovate means vendors are failing to resurrect a market ripe for the taking
Microsoft reveals Surface Pro 4 and Macbook Pro-baiting Surface Book
The tablet that can replace the tablet that can replace your laptop