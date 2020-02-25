supply chain
New laws proposed in the US to protect technology supply chains from espionage
New law is intended to crack down on alleged espionage by China against US infrastructure and intellectual property
IBM's blockchain raises trust in global food supply chain
The concept has been proved in trials in the USA and China, claims IBM
Oracle acquires cloud supply chain management firm LogFire
The latest cloud acquisition will add warehouse management expertise to Oracle's cloud portfolio
UCLH London NHS Trust seeks IT partner to aid its digital transformation
A £400m 10-year contract up for grabs
Christian Louboutin selects Infor Fashion cloud suite to optimise value chain
Infor's Fashion toolset allows users to 'manage the entire fashion process' from design all the way to retail
Apple to take bite out of supply chain emissions with new Chinese solar farms
Tech giant to build 200MW of solar capacity and work with suppliers in China to boost energy efficiency
Banking Trojan Dyreza morphs to target supply chains
Bored of banking, Dyreza turns its attention to high-value targets in the supply chain
Fairphone 2 - a pre-production review of the new modular smartphone
Ahead of UK launch John Leonard gets an exclusive preview of the new ethical smartphone that's built to last
Master data management - the art of getting the business to lead the process
Global Head of IT at paint manufacturer Valspar tells Computing that for successful MDM it's important for IT to know just when to get out of the way
Game of Thrones Series 5 leak 'not a traditional hack' says Tripwire
Supply chain security at fault rather than direct breach, reckons analyst
Marks & Spencer: 'With Tibco Spotfire it's not like data-based decision making, it's like common sense'
How Marks & Spencer is propagating analytics throughout the organisation to enable more informed decision making on-the-fly
Ferrari selects Infor to drive supply chain planning improvements
Italian sports car manufacturer selects Infor Sales & Operations Planning solution
First Fairphone sells out
Initial batch of crowdfunded ethically-sourced smartphone snapped up
Samsung muscles in on Apple's supply chain
Could lead to price rises and launch delays
IT keeps Warburtons on a roll: an interview with Martin Ogden
Martin Ogden tells Peter Gothard how IT is helping the bakery to maintain profitability in the face of rising fuel and wheat prices
Horse meat saga: CIO explains how IT can help
IT's role is to ensure processes run properly and the supply chain is correctly managed
Microsoft aims to snaffle more profits from Surface RT than Apple does from iPads
Surface Tablet costs $284 to manufacture according to teardown report, but continues to receive flack from Microsoft's OEMs
Opinion: Technology is fuelling a manufacturing revival
Advances in IT are helping to bring production back to the UK, writes IFS's Alastair Sorbie
Foxconn shares fall following $226m net loss
Smartphone manufacturer for Nokia, Motorola and Sony blames 'sluggish' orders
Iceland turns up the heat: an interview with IT chief Mark Pearson
Iceland's Mark Pearson tells Graeme Burton how new technology is benefiting store managers, warehouse staff and shoppers
Botched software rollout blows £3.9m hole in London taxi maker's accounts
Company blames new supply-chain management and accounting system
When big business thinks small: a guide to working with technology SMEs
Large organisations are increasingly seeking to tap into the SME market for innovation and agility. But are their procurement processes flexible enough?
Machine-to-machine communication reaching tipping point - report
Lower costs for both devices and network connectivity will drive a boom in 'the internet of things'
Lack of IT investment puts supply chains under strain
The parlous state of the EU's economy has led many businesses to cut back on supply chain investment. But are such cost-saving measures are storing up trouble for the future?