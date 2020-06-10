supernova
Supernova in cosmic neighbourhood helped create solid surface and moderate climate on Earth, study suggests
Without these radioactive elements, Earth could have become an uninhabitable ocean world covered in ice
Supernova close to Earth 2.6 million years ago could have killed off large ocean animals
Earth was showered with heavy particles called muons, which could have caused mutations and cancer in animals
Astronomers find supernovae can leave behind gas that slams into hydrogen and brightens again
Stars can appear to remain luminous without any outside interference
Scientists discover a supernova takes place inside a cloud of circumstellar matter
University of Chile researchs shifts our understanding of the last stages of stellar evolution