The firm says there is 'no reason' to believe any customer data was compromised
First step for Ocado in shift from pure-play online supermarket to technology supplier
Retail industry consultant criticises press reports of supermarkets introducing 'surge pricing' as 'fake news'
Wal-Mart-owned supermarket chain claims payments problem resolved - just before closing time
Food retailer works with Infor to create a retail version of the software company's offerings
David Sharp explains what makes the robot workforce in the online delivery firm's new warehouses tick
Massive warehouse leased by Amazon within London's M25 belt being prepped for food delivery?
Payment "processing error" on Tuesday affects Co-op customers nationwide
Tesco CEO Dave Lewis looks to rationalise retail chain as sales fall across the board
Is the joint venture between the UK's biggest telcos going to cause a customer backlash, and is it against the law?