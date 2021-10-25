supermarket

Tesco's online shopping running smoothly after suspected hack

Hacking

Tesco's online shopping running smoothly after suspected hack

The firm says there is 'no reason' to believe any customer data was compromised

clock 25 October 2021 • 3 min read

Cloud and Infrastructure

Ocado signs technology deal with France's Groupe Casino supermarket

First step for Ocado in shift from pure-play online supermarket to technology supplier

clock 29 November 2017 • 2 min read

Internet of Things

Tesco, Sainsbury's and Morrisons all considering electronic shelf-edge pricing - but not for implementing 'surge pricing'

Retail industry consultant criticises press reports of supermarkets introducing 'surge pricing' as 'fake news'

clock 26 June 2017 • 3 min read

Cloud and Infrastructure

Payments system meltdown at Asda forces shoppers to revert to cash

Wal-Mart-owned supermarket chain claims payments problem resolved - just before closing time

clock 30 October 2016 • 2 min read

Cloud and Infrastructure

Whole Foods champions a business-oriented approach to digital transformation

Food retailer works with Infor to create a retail version of the software company's offerings

clock 13 July 2016 • 2 min read

Internet of Things

What's going on inside an Ocado robot's brain?

David Sharp explains what makes the robot workforce in the online delivery firm's new warehouses tick

clock 31 May 2016 • 3 min read

Internet

Rollover Ocado! Amazon fuels rumours of London food delivery service

Massive warehouse leased by Amazon within London's M25 belt being prepped for food delivery?

clock 11 August 2015 •

Strategy

Co-operative double-charges customers in payments glitch - UPDATED

Payment "processing error" on Tuesday affects Co-op customers nationwide

clock 09 July 2015 •

Business Software

Tesco set to sell Dunnhumby for £2bn after offloading Blinkbox and Tesco Broadband to TalkTalk

Tesco CEO Dave Lewis looks to rationalise retail chain as sales fall across the board

clock 08 January 2015 •

Privacy

EE, Vodafone and O2's joint venture Weve could cause a privacy stir

Is the joint venture between the UK's biggest telcos going to cause a customer backlash, and is it against the law?

clock 10 February 2014 •
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read