Superfish
Lenovo is inserting its own software into clean Windows installs via BIOS - but is Microsoft actually to blame? [UPDATED]
Is this more a Windows-centric problem than Lenovo skulduggery?
Microsoft and Lenovo rush out fixes to deal with Superfish adware
Lenovo finally offers full apology over Superfish debacle - while Microsoft rushes out fish
Lenovo: 'Yes, we shipped PCs with malware pre-installed that compromises your security'
PC maker admits bundling adware on new PCs and laptops that intercepts users' digital certificates