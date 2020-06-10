Supercomputers
Supercomputers across Europe compromised by hackers
Thought to have gained access access through compromised SSH credentials
UK invests £1.2bn in supercomputer to predict climate change impacts and severe weather
Government claims supercomputer will reap multi-billion pound economic benefits by offering better climate and weather forecasting
Fujitsu releases details on A64FX ARM CPU for supercomputers
A64FX CPU based on ARM v8-A SVE architecture will debut in new supercomputer scheduled for 2021
HPE teams up with industry and academia to launch supercomputing project
The project will help British companies and universities tap into the benefits offered by supercomputers
Scientists discover white graphene architecture with hydrogen storage potential
Boron nitride-based structure could be used for safe hydrogen storage to fuel vehicles
CES 2016: Driverless car tech dominates and Microsoft Office 365 could hit the road
Wearables, supercomputers and eye monitoring systems were also showcased as the future of connected cars
Google claims D-Wave quantum computer is 100 million times faster at some compute problems
Controversial quantum computer shows high performance on certain specific problems
IBM Watson's future depends on developer and partner ecosystem success
Watson Ecosystem VP Lauri Saft outlines the next steps for IBM's cognitive computing technology
Nvidia delivers Tesla K80 GPU accelerator for analytics and supercomputing
Speeds up high-performance computing via 480GBps memory bandwidth
Physicists show off extreme universe simulator
Massively detailed mock up will let scientists explore the mysteries of dark matter and dark energy
Nvidia touts 'enormous performance' of Kepler-based graphics cards
High-end cards introduce 28nm architecture
SC11: Vendors tackle high-performance hurdles on road to exascale computing
Next computing milestone presents myriad challenges and solutions
SC11: Khronos Group approves OpenCL 1.2 standard
GPU integration platform adds collaborative and compatibility options
SC11: Nvidia chief Jen-Hsun Huang talks up 'disruptive' supercomputing
GPU acceleration will be key to hitting exascale goals
Supercomputing firms see new challenges in cloud and exa-scale computing
Energy efficiency and programming difficulties loom, vendors warn
Cray enters GPU supercomputing space with XK6
Company ties Nvidia chips into supercomputer
China lays claim to fastest supercomputer
Tianhe-1 storms past Roadrunner with a whopping 2.507 petaflops
IBM supercomputer to take on Jeopardy quiz show
New computing challenge to highlight advances in artificial intelligence
Lenovo unveils Nehalem-based workstations
ThinkStation S20 and D20 available from April
Nvidia launches Tesla desktop supercomputer
Reference design uses Nvidia GPU products to deliver high performance
IBM Roadrunner retains supercomputer crown
Los Alamos cluster holds off Cray's Jaguar
High-performance computing enters the mainstream
Microsoft's entry crucial, say suppliers
Nasa taps IBM for supercomputer cluster
Climate-modeling machine to top 67 teraflops
Nasa to fire up SGI supercomputer
20,480-core Altix ICE system capable of 245 trillion operations per second