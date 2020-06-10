supercomputer
Microsoft builds huge cloud-based AI supercomputer for OpenAI
'Top 5' supercomputer features 285,000 processor cores and 10,000 GPUs
Five Chinese supercomputer firms placed on US blacklist, including AMD partner Higon
Concern over potential military applications of supercomputers behind the ban, US Government says
AMD and Cray to build world's first exascale supercomputer
Dubbed Frontier, the AMD/Cray supercomputer will offer 1.5 exaflops of processing power for Oak Ridge National Laboratory
US Department of Energy and Intel join race to build world's first exascale supercomputer
Aurora will be the world's first exascale supercomputer - if it is built on time
US Oak Ridge National Lab unveils world's most powerful supercomputer
200-petaflop Summit supercomputer eight times more powerful than Titan, the supercomputer it supercedes at Oak Ridge
BP upgrades supercomputer with nine petaflop HPE system to improve its commercial research
BP has teamed up with HPE to boost the capacity of its Houston-based supercomputer facility
Linux is the dominant operating system for supercomputers
Linux remains the dominant operating system for supercomputers.
Nvidia's Volta-based Tesla v100 GPU offers the power of 100 CPUs, claims CEO Jensen Huang
New GPU contains 21 billion transistors and offers five-times the performance of Pascal, claims Nvidia
China to launch prototype exascale supercomputer by the end of the year
US export embargo on Intel Xeon Phi chips no barrier, claims China's National Supercomputer Centre
Nvidia makes most energy efficient supercomputer of all time
Graphics card manufacturer introduces the DGX SaturnV with 63,488GB of RAM and 60,512 Intel Xeon E5-2698v4 CPU cores
Fujitsu's ARM-based exascale supercomputer put back by two years
Fujitsu hits challenges in shift from Oracle Sparc architecture to ARM
US government plans for a post-Moore's Law future
Too early to pick a winner in the battle to replace silicon
IBM pledges to beat China's Sunway TaihuLight with 200-petaflop supercomputer
Promised for delivery in 2018, the Summit supercomputer will use IBM Power9 microprocessors
China overtakes the US in supercomputers for the first time
93-petaflop per second Sunway TaihuLight takes top spot as China outnumbers the US in supercomputers for the first time
How TGAC is giving plant evolution a helping hand using SGI supercomputers
TGAC has taken delivery of two new SGI machines to speed up the analysis of the wheat genome
Cray: Big companies are turning to supercomputers to tackle their big data challenges
Supercomputer maker Cray sees growth in demand from companies trying to tackle the big data deluge
How cloud-based supercomputers are helping scientists to collaborate in the quest to cure cancer
Researchers at eMedLab explain how they're deploying big data and machine learning in the fight against cancer
Obama wants world's fastest supercomputer by 2025
US wants to take back the top spot from China, with a machine that would aid scientific research and national security projects
US intelligence agency IARPA launches supercomputing research initiative
Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity awards contracts to IBM, Raytheon BBN Technologies and Northrop Grumman Corp
IBM to invest $1bn in Watson supercomputer unit
Tech giant aims to source new revenue streams from supercomputer made famous by TV show Jeopardy
Jordan unveils 25 teraflop supercomputer - based on Sony PlayStation 3 hardware
Twenty-five teraflop budget supercomputer now being used by Jordanian university