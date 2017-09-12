Sun Microsystems

Oracle axed more than 1,000 employees in September

Cuts signify Oracle's continued restructuring towards the cloud

The power of open source: From Postgres to Cassandra at First Utility

First Utility CIO Bill Wilkins talks to Graeme Burton about how open-source technology helped the company become the biggest independent energy utility in the UK

MySQL creator Monty Widenius wants it to 'disappear from the Earth'

Monty Widenius is on a mission to replace Oracle-controlled MySQL, which he founded, with MariaDB

AMD Opteron: First 64-bit x86 platform launched 10 years ago today

AMD rather than Intel was responsible for bringing 64-bit computing to the PC platform

Oracle sales fall - hardware sales decline by one-quarter

Third quarter sales down almost across the board

Oracle Java security chief: 'We'll fix Java'

Milton Smith also promises better communication with IT professionals and businesses

Autonomy names Robert Youngjohns as senior VP and general manager

Ex-Sun Microsystems man charged with helping to reverse slump for HP's biggest software acquisition

Oracle vs Google: Judge to rule on API copyright, not jury

Battle lines drawn in $1bn copyright suggest Oracle has a case, but it is not watertight

Analysis: Spark of hope for Solaris 11

Oracle faces uphill battle to regain lost Unix ground

Oracle seeking $2.6bn from Google over Java infringements in Android

Firm touts findings from intellectual property expert in face of Google scrutiny

