Russian spies hacked Truss's personal phone

Hacking

The breach was uncovered during the Conservative leadership contest this summer, but the news was suppressed.

clock 31 October 2022 • 2 min read
UK can lawfully launch cyberattacks against hostile states, says Attorney General

Threats and Risks

International law should apply in cyberspace, says Suella Braverman

clock 20 May 2022 • 3 min read
