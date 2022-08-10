Subsidies

Biden signs multibillion CHIPS Act to compete with China

Legislation and Regulation

Biden signs multibillion CHIPS Act to compete with China

The Bill could give the USA a leg up on global chip manufacturing

clock 10 August 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Three injured in Google data centre explosion

09 August 2022 • 2 min read
02

Cyberattack hits NHS 111, users warned of delays

08 August 2022 • 2 min read
03

'Massive' cyberattack targets the German Chambers of Industry and Commerce

05 August 2022 • 3 min read
04

Microsoft email users targeted in new phishing campaign that can bypass MFA

05 August 2022 • 3 min read
05

GitLab to erase projects not updated for a year

04 August 2022 • 2 min read