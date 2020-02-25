Stuxnet
Ex-MI6 head: Technology is now as important to the world as politics
Sir John Sawers warned that China is rising as a new global superpower, and the West is not in a position to address it
Iran accuses Israel of launching cyber attacks targeting telecoms infrastructure
Allegations ratchet-up as the US imposes sanctions on Iran
Is Industroyer the biggest security threat to critical infrastructure since Stuxnet?
Industroyer malware trialed in attack on Ukrainian power grid in 2016
Cyber espionage campaign against Ukraine used PC microphones to eavesdrop on sensitive discussions
Seventy government, infrastructure and scientific research establishments all compromised
Kaspersky's Duqu 2.0 malware infiltration aided by stolen Foxconn digital certificates
Digital certificate signed in February used in Kaspersky malware to sniff network traffic
Microsoft finally patches Stuxnet - and the Freak encryption vulnerability
Microsoft fixes long-standing flaw in Windows that enabled Stuxnet worm in its latest Patch Tuesday - but problems emerge with new security patch
In computer security, it's almost impossible to tell the 'good guys' from the 'bad guys'
Even the most sophisticated of cyber attacks invariably start with a banal email and a simple attachment or URL. But how should organisations start to protect themselves against such attacks?
Stuxnet-style malware 'developed by Western intelligence agency' uncovered in Russia and Saudi Arabia
Symantec warns that many components of Regin probably 'remain undiscovered' and that 'additional functionality and versions may exist'
State-sponsored agents likely to be behind sophisticated 'Mask' malware - Kaspersky
Kaspersky uncovered cyber espionage tool which targeted governments for seven years
Computing research: Industrial control systems under attack
The systems controlling our nuclear facilities could be 20 years old and unpatched. What could possibly go wrong? John Leonard and Danny Palmer investigate
Analysis: The era of geopolitical cyber wars
The 'scramble for Africa' indirectly led to the First World War. Will the 'scramble for the internet' provoke the Third World War?
2013 will see more Stuxnet and Flame-like malware attacks, says AVG CTO
But hacktivists are more bark than bite says Ben-Itzhak
Financial malware 'related to Stuxnet' uncovered by Kaspersky Labs
Stealth-spread Trojan launched in September targets Lebanese banks - and PayPal
Flame virus could delete files, as well as copy them
'Espionage' virus starts to reveal its secrets
Top 10 articles: Samsung Galaxy S3 review and LinkedIn password breach
Some of the highlights greeting V3 visitors last week
Row breaks out in US over Stuxnet worm leaks
Republicans accuse White House of using malware leaks to bolster President's image
Flame virus: son of Stuxnet uncovered in Middle East
Complex malware 'developed by a government agency' said to be undetectable by anti-virus and anti-malware programmes
US government warns of potential new Stuxnet attack
Department of Homeland Security wonders if publishing its analysis on Stuxnet was so smart after all...
What are power companies doing to protect their networks from cyber attacks?
Last year's Stuxnet attack on an Iranian nuclear power facility has alerted electricity suppliers to the security vulnerabilities in their networks
US admits to developing cyber weapons
Pentagon has arsenal of digital nasties for launching Stuxnet-style attacks
Security failings at Siemens could lead to an attack worse than Stuxnet
Company is stuck in the past over vulnerabilities, experts warn
Industrial hacking class cancelled amid security fears
Security researchers pull plug on presentation amid fears its contents were too dangerous to be shared