streaming video
Government consults on EU regulation to remove geofencing from streaming services
Subscribers will be able to watch as if they're at home while travelling inside Europe
Buffering and jitter? Network intelligence beats bandwidth brawn
Bandwidth is not the best longterm cure for complex networking issues
Staffordshire Police look to EE 4G, Internet of Things and connected devices to help fight crime
'My aspiration is for Staffordshire to be the most technologically advanced police service by 2016,' says Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Ellis
Game of Thrones Season 5 leak causes HBO to target illegal downloaders
Over three-quarters of a million downloads of stolen episodes, and counting
VPN services violate copyright law insist large media firms
New Zealand ISPs threatened with action from Lightbox, Sky, MediaWorks
Facebook challenges YouTube's video dominance with QuickFire and Wit.ai acquisitions
Start-ups gain huge audience in Facebook deal, as social network aims to encourage users to ditch YouTube in favour of its own service
Big losses see Amazon's shares hit 12-month low
Investors vote with their feet amid few signs the firm's strategy of acquisitions, price cutting and gadget loss-leaders is working
Big data 'crucial' to daily decision making at Netflix
Speaking during a session at MicroStrategy World Forum 2014, Justin Ward, manager for data science & engineering at Netflix, explains how big data and algorithms play a part in everything the firm does
High-speed data analysis keeps Red Bull in pole position
Reigning Formula 1 World Champions Infiniti Red Bull Racing give Danny Palmer an insight into their analysis of data and how using AT&T technology has helped keep them at the front of the grid
More Google Glass details revealed in new video
Video chat, voice control and AR overlays all present and correct
Opera aquires mobile video optimiser Skyfire
Deal for Californian firm worth up to $155m
Intel to launch set-top box based video streaming service
New device contains camera to observe viewers' habits and movements
OnLive cloud gaming: Back from the dead with a smart outlook
Software "core service" and smart TV now focus for slimmed-down company, says UK GM Grove
Council staff barred from online meetings
Birmingham staff unable to access streamed council meetings because of internet controls
BBC seeks enhanced video player for Olympics
Tender reveals broadcaster set to pay up to £300,000 on intelligent video player in advance of games
VideoLAN VLC 1.1.5 review
Probably the best media player out there - and it's free