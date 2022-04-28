Stormous

Coca-Cola investigating data breach claims by Stormous group

Hacking

Coca-Cola has confirmed that it is looking into reports of possible data hack after Stormous ransomware group said it had stolen data from the beverage maker.

clock 28 April 2022 • 2 min read
