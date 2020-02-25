Storage Area Networks
An SMB's story: 'IBM? We've been a customer for 15 years and they couldn't be bothered to talk to us'
When Barnsley College was looking to replace its SANs it turned to incumbent vendor IBM - and was disappointed by the response
Lenovo and Nutanix partner on hyperconverged infrastructure appliances
Lenovo to sell and support Nutanix-based systems globally
How Mellanox connectivity aids research into black holes and asteroids
Colin Bridger, senior director for northern Europe at Mellanox, tells Computing Data Centre summit how his firm's technology supports the SKA radio telescope
Are appliance-like converged infrastructures the solution to data centre challenges?
As data centres become more complex, many organisations are turning to the appliance-like approach offered by converged infrastructure
From slow lane to fast lane - the networking bottleneck
The phrase 'the network is the computer' was first coined in the mid-1980s, but it's never been more true than today. However, too many organisations have their data centres on the digital equivalent of a B-road rather than a super-highway
If you want Cisco to deliver it's "in for a penny, in for a pound" says University of Westminster
"We went with Brocade because it looked less complex" says head of IT
Dell acquires AppAssure for backup and storage
Dell's new acquisition provides software to support application protection across physical, virtual and cloud architectures
Does virtualisation cause data centre bottlenecks?
The CTO of telecommunications firm Interoute discusses data centre bottlenecks caused by virtualisation - is it a valid concern?
Production company HiT invests in storage solution
HiT tackles growing storage needs with HDS solution
HP integrates 3PAR technology for cloud builders
Acquired utility storage systems bear fruit
Dell completes Compellent purchase
Virtualised storage firm adds beef to enterprise systems
Oracle takes tape capacity and speed to new extremes
New 5TB T10000C cartridge enables exabyte libraries
Credit Market Analysis saves £2.5m with virtualisation
Financial markets data provider took on virtualisation solution from Compellent three years ago
Fibre Channel will not die out as predicted
Fibre Channel over Ethernet sales to overtake Fibre Channel, says Infonetics
Unilever boosts storage efficiency
Better troubleshooting and trending save time and money
Storage case study: Canopius
Insurer boosts business continuity with move to iSCSI
Storage case study: Domino's Pizza
SAN upgrade gives pizza chain a solid base for data analysis
Making sure storage is firing on all cylinders
A storage overhaul has made Benfield Motor Group's data more secure and easier to manage, and also helped to drive up the performance and responsiveness of its entire IT function
Barbour waxes lyrical over IT infrastructure improvements
Clothing manufacturer upgrades to HP BladeSystem and StorageWorks to improve resilience of ERP software
Cisco aims for datacentre leadership
Communications vendor announces new architecture to compete with IBM and HP
Red noses stay on at Comic Relief thanks to virtualisation
VMware server consolidation software and Compellent SAN technology ensures stand-up comedy doesn't fall down
Virtualisation provides multiple efficiencies
Lancaster University and Winchester City Council cut costs with virtualisation