Microsoft COO Kevin Turner jumps ship after 11 years at the software giant
Eleven years under Steve Ballmer and Satya Nadella more than enough for Turner
Google and Microsoft agree legal truce over Android and Xbox patents
Five-year patent battle comes to an end with both companies teaming up to develop better video compression technology
Microsoft has quietly made its own version of Linux and it's called Azure Cloud Switch
A far cry from the Linux as 'cancer' days, Steve…
Nokia nosedive: How can Microsoft avoid another $10bn mobile debacle?
Microsoft needs to recoup on an expensive couple of years in mobility
Microsoft launches Windows 10 - world rejoices etc
No surprises in store, but much relief all round
Stephen Elop sacrificed in Microsoft's quest for software and hardware unity
Firm aligns hardware and software teams under new Windows and Devices Group
Microsoft: Another 3,000 job losses as Satya Nadella continues restructuring
Axe to fall mainly on back-office staff, including IT support
Bill Gates only involved in Microsoft 'as much as Nadella wants him', says Chairman John Thompson
The man who led Microsoft's CEO search says Nadella's influence will soon be felt on the whole marketplace
Steve Ballmer touts Microsoft's 'two trick' success
Former CEO touts firm's innovation success over Apple, Google and Oracle
Ericsson's Vestberg latest name to be linked with Microsoft CEO role
Hans Vestberg has seen a rise in revenues and shares under his stewardship
Ford CEO Mulally rules himself out of race for top Microsoft job
Microsoft will have to look elsewhere for a CEO as turnaround expert Mulally opts to stay at US car manufacturer
Microsoft's CEO search to continue into 2014, according to John Thompson
Finding a suitably qualified replacement for Steve Ballmer proving harder than expected...
Bill Gates on 'complex role' awaiting next Microsoft CEO
Microsoft chairman uses shareholder meeting to outline what company wants from new CEO, and thanks Ballmer
Microsoft: Stephen Elop and Ford CEO Alan Mulally line up to replace Ballmer
Shortlist for Microsoft's next CEO whittled down to five - including Elop and Mulally
Microsoft CEO: Nokia, Ford and Skype bosses make the shortlist
Selection process will not be completed until 2014
Ballmer sees Microsoft's 'almost no share' of mobile as an opportunity
Microsoft CEO tells analysts of regret for focusing on Windows Vista when he should have been focusing on mobile
Steve Ballmer admits Microsoft missed mobile market growth after Windows Vista focus
Ballmer urges investors to back company's long-term vision
Stephen Elop could rule the roost as Microsoft CEO thanks to picture-perfect career history
Roles at Adobe, Juniper and recent Nokia experiences mean return to Redmond is no surprise
Nokia CEO Elop is odds-on favourite to become next Microsoft chief
Chair thrower to be replaced by iPhone thrower
Top 10 Ballmerisms: Ballmer in his own words
'There's no chance that the iPhone is going to get any significant market share. No chance'
Windows 8.1 released to manufacturers, general availability still 18 October
'Significant' update to its OS, says Microsoft
Steve Ballmer to staff: Microsoft is an amazing place
Ballmer's decision to retire from Microsoft was revealed to staff in an email sent at 6am PDT - 2pm in London.
Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer to retire within the next year
Long-standing CEO criticised for a decade of mis-steps and missed opportunities to stand down as CEO in the next 12 months
Ballmer to unveil Microsoft restructuring on Thursday - aims to take on Apple, Google and others
Long-awaited restructuring will reshuffle roles, but hand more power to Ballmer