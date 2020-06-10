Steria
Did a tower model rethink prompt the MoJ to extend its Sopra Steria contract?
MoJ may just be realising that the tower model isn't for the department - after completing most of its transition already
TfL appoints 12 suppliers onto its IT solutions framework including CSC, Infosys, Sopra Steria
Aim of framework is to provide 'more effective services that add value to the operating business', says TfL CIO Steve Townsend
How the SSCL contract debacle shows government departments aren't pulling in the same direction
Met Police signs a £216m deal with SSCL while BIS terminates its contract with the same service provider because of costs - something doesn't add up
Department for Business, Innovation & Skills terminates SSCL contract
BIS claims that contract was 'no longer viable' based on costs, service and level of risk
Is the Met Police's £216m 10-year contract with SSCL going to be the next government IT disaster?
A lengthy multi-million pound outsourcing contract in government - what could go wrong?
Met Police on the verge of outsourcing hundreds of jobs to SSCL
Finance, procurement and HR departments to be outsourced imminently
Metropolitan Police to cut 700 staff in IT outsourcing plan
Staff at Digital Policing arm facing the axe under plan to outsource software development and IT services
MoJ employees go on strike over sensitive data sell-off as job losses loom
PCS union claims that IT services firm Steria is being 'rewarded for failure'
Gloucestershire County Council selects Steria for IT services contract
Five-year deal sees Council drop Capita
From saviour to separation: an interview with the Financial Conduct Authority's CIO Gareth Lewis
Lewis tells Sooraj Shah how he was drafted into the FSA's 'rescue mission', before overseeing the organisation being split into the FCA and PRA
Met Police IT project at least £10m over budget
New HR system is costing taxpayers £48m and counting
Steria reaches new pension agreement as Fujitsu strike begins
New Steria pension deal will broadly reflect terms of previous arrangement
IT staff affected by Land Registry shakeup
Property slump leads to staff cuts and IT mergers
What next for government IT?
The crisis in public finances will see outsourcing, shared services and cloud computing playing more prominent roles in government IT provision
IPCC IT overhaul will see police complaints handled online
The body that polices the police signs 10-year, £45m IT contract for technology refresh and to support online customer services
Biggest outsourcers increase dominance in IT services
IDC predicts further consolidation among outsourcing firms
Capita Life & Pensions closes Steria outsourcing deal
Insurance group offloads application development and support to reduce costs and risk
IT staff to vote on strike ballot over offshoring plans
Steria employees under threat of redundancy as Co-op contract transfers work to India