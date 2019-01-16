Stephen Meyers

Communications

Antarctica is now losing six times more ice mass annually than 40 years ago, study finds

Antarctica lost on average 252 gigatons of ice mass per year from 2009 to 2017, claims study

clock 16 January 2019 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read