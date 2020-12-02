stemettes

Careers and Skills

Women in tech: becoming a role model

Stemettes co-founder Anne-Marie Imafidon speaks to three young women making their way in tech and engineering and helping others to follow in their footsteps

clock 02 December 2020 • 4 min read

Strategy

Women in Tech: Learn to 'work out loud' to combat gender bias, urges Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon

Co-founder of Stemettes offers strategic advice at the Women in Tech Festival

clock 17 September 2019 • 4 min read
