Steam
Valve admits mistake in rejecting zero-day vulnerability report by security researcher
Updates bug bounty rules and releases fixes for two zero-day vulnerabilities - but researcher says he's still banned
Security researcher Vasily Kravets warns of second zero-day Steam vulnerability
Valve banned Kravets from its security notification programme after he was forced to go public on a rejected security flaw
Valve updates Steam over escalation of privilege security flaw - but accused of ignoring other vulnerabilities
Gaping holes still exist in popular Steam app used by more than 90 million PC users every day, warn security researchers
Steam client zero-day vulnerability enables arbitrary code to be run with LocalSystem privileges
The vulnerability was reported to Valve Software but was rejected for being 'out of scope'
Valve to quit support for Ubuntu over 32-bit block
Lack of support for 32-bit games in future versions of Ubuntu means many Steam games will no longer run
Digital 'store wars' break out as Microsoft Store commission is cut to five per cent
Digital download 'store wars' hots up as Microsoft tries to reinvigorate moribund Microsoft Store
Epic Games Store matches Steam on refund policy
Buyers can demand refunds if they've had a game for no more than 14 days and not registered more than two hours of play
Fortnite maker Epic to undercut Steam with new store taking just 12 per cent commission
Valve Software faces major challenge from Epic as the go-to platform for PC gaming
Valve discontinues Steam Link hardware to focus on Steam Link app
Valve quietly closes down hardware initiatives launched following Windows 8
Security researcher scoops $25,000 reward for discovering Steam 'free games' exploit
Exploit could have been use to generate free game keys by the thousand
DDoS attacker who targeted Steam, Sony and Electronic Arts pleads guilty
DerpTrolling 'brains' Austin Thompson faces up to ten years in prison over DDoS campaign
Pathfinder: Kingmaker Review
The Infinity Engine rennaissance continues with this D&D-like adventure from Owlcat, but how does it compare with Divinity: Original Sin and Pillars of Eternity?
US Congressman indicted on fraud charges after spending $1,500 of campaign funds on Steam games
Representative Duncan Hunter and his wife slapped with fraud and campaign finance charges
'Abstractism' removed from Steam over claims it includes Monero-mining malware
Developer Okalo Union denies shipping cryptocurrency miner with resource-hogging platform game
Smoke and Sacrifice: Dark Souls meets Don't Starve
Dark Souls meets Don't Starve, meets Dark Crystal meets Darky Darkness and the Cave of not-very-light
Smoke and Sacrifice review
We delve into the first release from new UK-based indie games studio Solar Sail Games
Apple blocks Steam Link app from App Store
Apple squashes Steam Link app on 'business conflicts' grounds
Dell responds to PUBG cheat claims at China laptop launch
Dell apologises for 'inappropriate' PUBG cheating claims at hardware launch in China
Valve: We're not dumping Steam Machines, just tidying up
Valve's still supporting Steam Machines despite them not 'exactly flying off the shelves'
Valve to create new games, says co-founder Gabe Newell
Newell also says that PUBG is the third most successful game ever on Steam
Steam has stopped Bitcoin payments after deeming the currency "too volatile"
Online gaming giant Steam has stopped accepting Bitcoin payments from customers
Shovelware games company Silicon Echo closes after Valve throws it off of Steam
"Our reputation is destroyed beyond repair," wails games company with little reputation to destroy
Zeiss to release VR One headset to enable PC gamers to play SteamVR games on smartphones
Play SteamVR games on your phone without the cost of buying an HTC Vive headset