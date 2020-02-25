Startup
Top tips for tech start-ups
Kyri Papantoniou, a Partner in the corporate team at Fletcher Day, offers some food for thought for technology start-ups
British tech start-ups kick-off smart cities mission to Australia as part of InnovateUK tour
Sixteen promising UK start-ups take their tech to Australia
Unicorn or donkey? How accelerators and venture builders identify the best tech startups
Most startups fail. We examine the secrets of the ones that survive and thrive
GCHQ opens accelerator programme to nine new UK startups
Scheme will help new businesses to develop their ideas and secure investment
Former Google employees found start-up to transform application management
An ex Google employee is looking to transform the way firms manage apps.
Spotify acquires blockchain startup Mediachain Labs to solve music royalties issue
Blockchain startup's employees expected to build a 'shared data layer' to solve music payment problems
Innovation UK plans to invest just £1m in IoT hardware development
Government agency Innovation UK leads by example...
London technology startups to showcase wares in US trade mission
New London mayor's first overseas trip to tout tech startups' technology
Salesforce to acquire machine learning data centre management startup Coolan
Coolan provides "data-driven insights on use rates, outages and performance trends" to data centre managers
UK Europe's top 'unicorn' sanctuary for tech start-ups
One-third of 'unicorns' worth more than $1bn founded in the UK - more than any other country in Europe
How Dan Wagner Powa'd through £144m of other people's money
How not to run a company: Administrator's report into Dan Wagner's Powa makes for devastating reading
John Lewis opens applications for 2016 JLAB start-up accelerator scheme
Four out of five finalists last year received John Lewis investment, says IT director Paul Coby
Government announces £250,000 fund to help UK cyber security startups blossom
£250,000 made available as part of Early Stage Accelerator Programme
The 5 best TED Talks for IT professionals
Computing presents a rundown of the most relevant TED Talks for senior IT people
Converged infrastructure firm Nutanix files for $200m IPO
Public market investors may be wary as Nutanix is valued at $2bn but isn't profitable
Start-ups provide RBS with 'injection of working differently'
'More than ever there's a recognition of what they can do,' says RBS head of analytics Christiaan Nelissen
Meet Frank - a virtual PA to optimise your energy bills
Saveawatt scheme is coming to the UK to make switching to the best tariff easier
How RBS is 'wrangling' big data' to improve customer service
Christian Nelissen tells Computing how a Silicon Valley start-up is boosting the bank's big data capabilities
Williams Martini Racing IT director Graeme Hackland: 'If we're not at the forefront of technology, we won't win'
Hackland tells Danny Palmer how data analytics and a partnership with BT have helped transform the F1 team and how machine learning, IoT and cloud bring further benefits
Meet the app intending to revolutionise healthcare communications
Mumoactive, brainchild of entrepreneur Sheldon Steed, is an app which helps people manage diabetes. But it's also much, much more
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos plans space travel with Blue Origin
'Our approach on this is very simple, which is heads down, focus on the technology' said Bezos
Obama uses White House 'Demo Day' to call for more diversity in technology industry
President wants Silicon Valley to employ more women, ethnic minorities and veterans
Curbing immigration is 'sawing off the branch you're sitting on' says MP
Labour MP Jim Dowd criticises the government's line on immigration, arguing that it is harmful to business and the economy
'CIOs don't have the right skills to become CEO,' says website co-owner who sacked former Net-a-Porter CIO
Isabel Rutland wouldn't hire another CIO as a CEO at Discover&Deliver after letting Richard Lloyd-Williams go