Standard Life
How Standard Life's security shake-up supported digital transformation
Senior security specialist Colin Keltie explains how a new approach to security enabled Standard Life to dump useless digital assets
Standard Life selects BT for £30m outsourcing deal
BT's five-year communications infrastructure agreement with Standard Life includes WAN and LAN delivery
Standard Life places IT at heart of business transformation
Insurer to rely on new IT to drive innovation, deliver savings and support compliance
Standard Life hires IT and operations boss
Insurer integrates IT and operations and starts transformation process
Video Q&A: Keith Young, IT director, Standard Life - part one
Young talks about developing IT leadership at the insurance giant - part one of a two-part video interview
Video Q&A: Keith Young, IT director, Standard Life - part two
Young talks on the future of IT leadership and gives advice to aspiring technology leaders - part two of a two-part interview
Exclusive: Standard Life IT chief to retire
Keith Young will leave the company in December after more than two decades of service
Standard Life promotes senior IT manager
Bill Birnie appointed as director of IS business solutions
Q&A: Bill O'Day, Standard Life
Changing attitudes towards IT risk management is a priority at the insurance giant
Standard Life puts IT centre stage in the downturn
Agile development, service-oriented architecture and IT standardisation are driving change at the insurance provider, says IT director Keith Young
Computing podcast - Standard Life's offshoring plans; and the prospects for government IT
The insurance giant outlines its new outsourcing strategy; and we ask if the government's economic bailout will affect its IT plans