SSL
Microsoft Teams outage blamed on expired SSL certificate
Microsoft Teams downed for three hours due to simple error
State-sponsored hackers in DNS hijacking campaign targeting government networks - Cisco Talos
Espionage campaign has compromised the websites of more than 40 organisations over the past two years
23,000 DigiCert SSL certificates issued by Trustico in the UK revoked due to security incident
Security spat between DigiCert and Trustico leads to revocations of 23,000 digital certificates
Google Chrome to warn users when application tries to hijack internet connection
Users will be alerted when a 'man-in-the-middle' attack is attempted
Microsoft denies helping Thai military government spy on web users
Certificate authorities trusted by Microsoft all independently audited, claims company
Symantec accused of issuing iffy digital certificates - again
Symantec slaps "audited partner" while it investigates
BACS extends payments security deadline for small businesses
Payment panic over until September as BACS pushes back the deadline for compliance with new security requirements
Hundreds of small businesses risk being locked out of BACS payment system
1,000 SMEs still haven't adopted new security measures - and could lose ability to pay staff and suppliers electronically
Millions of supposedly secure websites at risk from 'DROWN' SSL vulnerability
Still supporting SSLv2? Researchers warn that you're asking for trouble
Over half of UK banks have insecure SSL implementations associated with login functions
Xiphos Research co-founder says some of the instances are 'shockingly bad' but that banks aren't interested in mitigating risks
Fake banking websites issued with SSL certificates by Symantec, Comodo and GoDaddy
Netcraft accuses certificate issuing authorities of undermining web security by issuing SSL certificates to fraudulent banking websites
Poodle security bug 'not as bad as Heartbleed'
Vulnerability found by Google researchers is not as serious as Shellshock or Heartbleed but is still a concern
Heartbleed: First reports of exploits emerge, warns US government agency
US Department of Homeland Security warns of first reports of Heartbleed OpenSSL exploits found in the wild
Encrypting data will not stop government snooping
Tech companies are looking to encryption to protect their data from the NSA - but the truth is, if the government wants, the government gets. Danny Palmer explores the issues
Google updates SSL certificates to 2048-bit encryption
Certificate chain also changing as company cites security concerns for overhaul
Google adds SSL to global search sites
Survey finds increasing unrest among consumers for search tracking
Four-year-old hack raises SSL alarm
Certificate authority of Dutch telco added to list of compromised issuers
Hackers use SSL security tool to attack servers
Group claims that an average server can be taken offline using only a single laptop and a broadband connection
SSL weakened by market competition
Co-creator of SSL argues the protocol is weakened by competing certification authorities